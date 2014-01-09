'Orange Is The New Black' Actress Tells Katie Couric Why It's Not Cool To Ask About Trans People's 'Private Parts'

Transgender actress Laverne Cox — who stars on the hit Netflix series “Orange is the New Black” — recently gave a heartfelt response to Katie Couric about why some transgender people don’t like getting questions about their genitalia.

Cox appeared on Couric’s show along with transgender model Carmen Carrera, who bristled when Couric said to her, “Your private parts are different now, aren’t they?”

Carrera responded by saying, “I don’t want to talk about it because it’s really personal.”

When Couric asked Cox how she felt about people’s preoccupation with transgender people’s body parts, the “Orange is the New Black” actress agreed that she didn’t like those questions. That preoccupation “objectifies” trans people and takes the focus away from the employment discrimination and violence they experience.

Cox pointed out that a young woman named Islan Nettles was beaten to death in Harlem recently for being trans. Transgender workers are unemployed at roughly twice the rate as the general population, she also pointed out.

“When we focus on transition,” Cox said, “we don’t actually get to talk about those things.”

Watch Cox’s entire response below:



