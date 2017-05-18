LaVar Ball tells Fox Sports' Kristine Leahy 'Stay in your lane' after question about how many shoes he has sold

LaVar Ball got into an ugly, tense exchange with Fox Sports reporter Kristine Leahy on “The Herd” on Wednesday during a discussion about many shoes he has sold for his son Lonzo Ball, a projected top-three pick in the NBA Draft.

The exchange began when Colin Cowherd asked Ball, whose $US495 shoes for his son made headlines, if he has sold any shoes yet.

Ball responded, vaguely, “Yeah, I’ve sold a good amount, to me. Like I said, there’s different amounts.”

Leahy, who acts as sort of co-host on the show asked, “How many?”

Ball seemed to recoil at the question, saying, “Stay in your lane.” When Leahy said she was just curious, Ball said, “I’m not even worried about her over there. She scares me to death … She scares me, that’s why I don’t look that way … Leave me alone.”

Leahy said the comment was “kind of disrespectful” and asked why he’s scared of her. Ball pointed to Cowherd and said, “I’ll tell you — 400 or 500 pairs.” Cowherd interjected, saying, “She’s a reporter, her job is to probe.”

“She can report to whoever is behind her,” Ball said. “I’m talking to you, Colin.”

When Leahy asked what Ball’s problem with her is, Ball called her a “hater,” then seemingly imitated Leahy in a high-pitched voice, “‘I would never wear a Big Baller shirt.’ Well, good, don’t even talk to me … With all due respect, you’re a great reporter, just not reporting on me.”

