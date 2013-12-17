Mesmerizing Video Of Lava Swallowing A Ravioli Can

A ravioli can is no match for hot flowing lava. The hollow metal cylinder is swallowed by a stream of molten rock in seconds in the video above.

The footage was taken by photographer Brian Lowry on Kilauea, one of the world’s most active volcanoes. It’s located on the Big Island of Hawaii.

Kilauea has been erupting continuously from a cinder-and-spatter cone named Pu’u ‘Ō ‘ō since 1983, according to the U.S. Geologic Survey (USGS).

The temperature of lava can range from 1100°F to to around 2100°F. The USGS writes: “One of the chief threats of lava flows to property owners is that the flows may burn buildings and homes even if the flow doesn’t reach the structure.”

To see more of Lowry’s adventures among lava flows, which he has been documenting since the early 90s’ through pictures and video, head over to his blog lavapix.com.

