Here's What Happens When You Pour Molten Aluminium Down An Anthill

Sometimes art draws inspiration directly from nature.

In a video posted to YouTube, artists from a company called Anthill Art poured molten aluminium inside a fire ant anthill, dug it up, and washed off the dirt.

This resulted in a sculpture that is reminiscent of a Christmas tree. The cast weighs almost 18 pounds and is around 18 inches tall.

It’s not clear if these are abandoned anthills and how many fire ants were harmed in the process, but in the company’s defence, a caption below the video reads: “These are the red imported fire ants which are harmful to the environment and their nests are exterminated by the millions in the United States using poisons, gasoline and fire, boiling water, and very rarely molten aluminium.”

Watch the video below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

