Lauryn Hill's First Song Out Of Prison Is Called 'Consumerism'

Lauryn Hill leaves jail on Friday after serving

three months for tax evasionfor

failing to report more than $US1.8 million in taxes from 2005 to 2007 — but she’s been pretty productive while behind bars.

First, the former Fugees singer wrote a “thank you” letter to fans from jail and now she is releasing her first single, “Consumerism.”

Hill posted the following message to her Tumblr page explaining the meaning behind the song:

“Consumerism is part of some material I was trying to finish before I had to come in. We did our best to eek out a mix via verbal and emailed direction, thanks to the crew of surrogate ears on the other side. Letters From Exile is material written from a certain space, in a certain place. I felt the need to discuss the underlying socio-political, cultural paradigm as I saw it. I haven’t been able to watch the news too much recently, so I’m not hip on everything going on. But inspiration of this sort is a kind of news in and of itself, and often times contains an urgency that precedes what happens. I couldn’t imagine it not being relevant. Messages like these I imagine find their audience, or their audience finds them, like water seeking it’s level.” – Ms. Lauryn Hill

Listen below:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.