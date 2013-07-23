Lauryn Hill Writes Letter To Fans From Jail

Lauryn Hill is currently serving a three-month jail sentence in Connecticut for tax evasion, but she isn’t letting her time behind bars go to waste.



In a letter to fans posted on her Tumblr, Hill says she is making the time into a learning experience, and thanks supporters for their notes of encouragement.

“I have known since very young to look for the purpose and lesson in everything, including the trials. Although it has taken some adjustment, I cannot deny the favour I have encountered while in here, and general warm reception from a community of people who despite their circumstances, have found unique ways to make the best of them. Thank you for the letters of concern and well wishes that I receive in the mail every day. Although I may not be able to write everyone back, please know that they have been received, read, acknowledged, and appreciated.With Love back, MLH”

Hill then singled out a number of individuals by name for their support.

The Grammy-award winning singer’s prison sentence stems from faileing to report more than $1.8 million in taxes from 2005 to 2007. She pleaded guilty to tax evasion charges June 2012.

