Lauryn Hill Sentenced To Three Months In Jail For Tax Evasion

GettyR&B singer Lauryn Hill has been sentenced to 3 months in prison for failing to pay nearly $1 million in federal and state taxes, The Associated Press reports.
Less than a day before her sentencing hearing Monday, Hill finally made good on her promise to pay off her tax bill.
The three-month sentence is a fraction of the time Hill could have served. She was facing up to three years in prison for three misdemeanour counts of federal tax evasion.
In late April, a New Jersey Magistrate Judge gave the singer a couple of extra weeks to come up with the cash to settle her federal and state tax debt.
