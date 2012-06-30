Lauryn Hill Faces 3 Years In Prison For Tax Evasion

Singer Lauryn Hill faces three years behind bars for tax evasion.

Lauryn Hill just pleaded guilty to tax evasion charges today in Newark, N.J.According to TMZ, the singer is facing three years in prison and up to $75,000 in fines for failing to file taxes for three consecutive years from 2005 to 2007.



Hill was charged with failing to report more than $1.6 million in income during the three year span.

The singer was released on $150,000 bail.

Hill’s sentence hearing is currently set for November.

