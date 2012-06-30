Lauryn Hill Faces 3 Years In Prison For Tax Evasion

Photo: AP
Lauryn Hill just pleaded guilty to tax evasion charges today in Newark, N.J.According to TMZ, the singer is facing three years in prison and up to $75,000 in fines for failing to file taxes for three consecutive years from 2005 to 2007.
Hill was charged with failing to report more than $1.6 million in income during the three year span.
The singer was released on $150,000 bail.
Hill’s sentence hearing is currently set for November.
