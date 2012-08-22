Lauryn Hill Faces Jail Time After Owing Millions In Unpaid Taxes—Here's Today's Buzz

- GettyLauryn Hill owes $440K to the state of New Jersey, on top of $1.8M in unpaid federal taxes.In addition to failing to pay a $1.8 million tax bill from the federal government, Lauryn Hill also failed to pay $440,000 in taxes to the State of New Jersey. A week before a judge ordered Hill to pay the $446,386 in unpaid state taxes, she was charged with failing to file federal tax returns in 2005, 2006, and 2007—a federal crime. The Fugees singer pleaded guilty and now faces three years in prison.
- After a serious motorcycle accident over the weekend in South Dakota, Wynonna Judd’s husband of two months, Cactus Moser, was forced to have his left leg—which was “severed at the scene”—amputated above the knee. “The outpouring of prayer and support from friends, family and fans has been a blessing to both Cactus and I. Cactus is a champion. I love him deeply and I will not leave his side,” Judd said in a statement released Sunday.
- “Hunger Games” director Gary Ross may not be back to helm the franchise’s sequel, but his next project will be tackling “Peter and the Starcatchers”—a prequel to the story of Peter Pan—for Disney.
- Hilary Swank and John Campisi, her agent-boyfriend, have decided to call it quits after five years.
- Video of director Tony Scott plunging to his death from an L.A. bridge is being shopped around to news outlets … TMZ shockingly didn’t take the bait.
- Universal Studios desperately wants Jim Carrey to play a showy supporting role as The Colonel in “Kick-arse 2: Balls To The Wall,” the Jeff Wadlow-directed sequel to Matthew Vaughn’s crazy superhero movie. The sequel brings back Chloe Moretz, Aaron Johnson, Christopher Mintz-Plasse and Nicolas Cage.
SEE ALSO: Rosie O’Donnell suffered a heart attack last week >
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.