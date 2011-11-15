This Woman Helped Create Lady Gaga -- And Now Her Creation Has Fired Her

Photo: flickr.com

Call it a modern-day pop Frankenstein story.After rumours of creative differences over a number of recent music videos, Lady Gaga has cut ties with creative director Laurieann Gibson, The Hollywood Reporter revealed today.



The two have worked together for most of Gaga’s career as Gaga, joining forces after she signed to Interscope Records in 2007.

Gibson choreographed for Gaga and directed her concert film “Monster Ball,” for which Gibson received an Emmy nomination.

But she also was a vital contributor to Gaga’s world-famous absurdist image.

Gibson is the mind behind the egg-like vessel Gaga famously entered this year’s Grammys in.

Gibson explained after the ceremony:

“It’s a record with a message so it actually took me a while with this creative process, and I couldn’t sleep, and then two weeks later I called her and I was like ‘I got it!…We have to birth a new race’…they have to have DNA where they can’t hate… it’s a vessel, like an unstoppable pod, bringing light to a place where we need hope.”

Aside from her collaborations with Gaga, Gibson has worked with stars like Diddy and Keri Hilson, and the movie “Honey,” starring Jessica Alba, is based on her.

Gibson has been replaced as Gaga’s choreographer by Richard Jackson — who, incidentally, was formerly working Gibson’s deputy.

