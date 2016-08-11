Olympic gymnast Laurie Hernandez tells herself 'you got this' whenever she competes

Even if you’re an Olympic athlete, everyone could use an extra bit of motivation.

Michael Phelps is famous for listening to music before he swims (not to mention staring down his rivals). But US gymnast Laurie Hernandez might have just topped him with her words of self-affirmation.

16-year-old Hernandez, one of the Rio Summer Oympics’ major breakout stars, has wowed the world with her gymnastic skills. She’s become a standout on a team that also includes Aly Raisman, Simone Biles, and Gabby Douglas.

However, the way that Hernandez pumps herself up has also caught everyone’s attention. Before starting a major routine, Hernandez could be seen mouthing the words “you got this” to herself.

The wonderful moment, caught on camera, is inspiring people:

Laurie Hernandez breathing “you got this” to herself before her beam routine. Lessons for life.

— jstickgoldsarah (@jstickgoldsarah) August 10, 2016

Laurie Hernandez saying “you got this” to herself just before starting the balance beam is inspirational

— Kathryn (@ksbrilliance) August 10, 2016

Ah! Laurie Hernandez telling herself “you got this” before hoping on the beam ❤️????????✨ yeah you do girl

— meredith koehl (@mere_elyse) August 10, 2016

And the moment, plus her visible nervousness, was extremely relatable:

my bb Laurie Hernandez is SO NERVOUS, YOU GOT THIS BB

— Aileen (@aileenwithan_a) August 9, 2016

After becoming an Olympic gold medalist, it’s safe to say that she did, in fact, have it. You can watch the inspiring moment in full here.

