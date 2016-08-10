16-year-old Laurie Hernandez winked at the judges before one of the biggest routines of her life

Laurie Hernandez may be the youngest member of the U.S. Women’s Gymnastics Team, but that doesn’t mean the spotlight of the Rio Olympics is going to make her nervous.

With the women’s team cruising to their second straight gold medal in the women’s team all-around competition, Hernandez stepped up for her floor exercise routine.

Despite being just 16 years old and in her first Olympics, she took a moment to let the judges know that she was ready in a very confident way: she winked at them.

That wink is amazing. The little grin at the end is even better.

The women’s team went on to win the gold by more than 8 points, an enormous margin in a sport where scores are measured to the thousandth of a point. That’s crazy.

While this is almost certainly the last Olympics for senior members Aly Raisman and Gabby Douglas, the future looks bright for continued domination with Hernandez.

