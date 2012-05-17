Laurie Fine Is Suing ESPN For Saying She Had Sex With The Man Accusing Her Husband Of Molesting Children

Laurie Fine, the wife of accused child molester and now fired Syracuse assistant basketball coach Bernie Fine, is suing ESPN for libel and defamation of character, she and her attorney announced at a press conference Wednesday.



The lawsuit states ESPN “spitefully destroyed Laurie Fine’s reputation in an attempt to capitalise financially in the wake of the Penn State sex abuse scandal.”

Laurie Fine is specifically suing ESPN for falsely reporting she was sexually involved with one of her husband’s accusers while he was still in high school, knowingly permitting the sexual molestation of children in her home, and witnessing the sexual molestation of children without stopping it, among other things.

She and her attorney also claim ESPN doctored the now infamous tape in which Laurie Fine speaks to Bernie Fine’s main accuser, Bobby Davis, about knowing everything that was going on.

Laurie Fine also denies reports from an affidavit that she had sex with multiple basketball players.

“My life has been destroyed through the defamation I have suffered, and this will last a lifetime,” Laurie Fine said at Wednesday’s press conference.

One interesting nugget revealed at the press conference is that Laurie Fine’s attorney claims he has yet to interview her husband Bernie.

ESPN says it hasn’t had a chance to “review the complaint” and stands by its reporting.

Read the lawsuit in its entirety here →

