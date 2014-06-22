Laurie Daley Earns Himself $1 Million Windfall For Blues State Of Origin Win

Blues head coach Laurie Daley celebrates with Blues players during game two of the State of Origin series at ANZ Stadium. Matt King/ Getty

Laurie Daly will receive a $1 million windfall for being the NSW coach that brought an end to the eight-year Queensland reign in the State of Origin rivalry.

Daly’s agent Steve Gillis says he has been approached by many different corporate business wanting to associate themselves with the man of the moment but no moves will be made until the 2014 Origin series is over.

“Laurie has never sought out corporate support. But yes, there have been inquiries and we will go through everything after his Origin commitments are over.”

In the meantime Gillis says Daley is focused on his NSWRL contract, and is unlikely to get involved in coaching within the Telstra Premiership league.

Danny Weidler writes in The Sydney Morning Herald that Daley’s position in the league as “a coach who has the genuine respect and friendship of the players he works with” has earned him the title of “top dog”.

According to Weidler, Daley’s speech to him team after the win sums up his “humble and from the heart” way.

Here it is:

“First and foremost I want to thank every one of you. We weren’t at our best, but it was one of the most courageous efforts I’ve been associated with. We stuck to our trademarks and we did it. It was a great moment in history and a great moment in Origin football and you boys deserve to give yourselves credit for that. I spoke about us going on a new journey and I don’t want us getting off a stop early – but I’ll speak about that in camp three. I know you’ve got loved ones here tonight, but make sure you just take 10 minutes to be with each other. I also want to pay special tribute to Alex McKinnon. He came through the grades and thanks for being here tonight. Tonight is about the 17 boys who played here tonight, ‘T-Rex’ you, too, and the Morris brothers for setting the standard in courage. I want you to enjoy this. I couldn’t be more prouder, and celebrate because this will be a moment that lives long in your lives. Well done boys.”

