285th-ranked tennis player refuses to shake opponent's hand after being taunted during French Open match

The French Open saw a bit of unsportsmanlike conduct on Tuesday during a match between 50th ranked Martin Klizan of Slovakia and 285th-ranked Laurent Lokoli of France.

After the conclusion of an exciting five-set match, Klizan went to shake Lokoli’s hand, only to be turned away by Lokoli, who wagged his finger and brushed off Klizan.

The crowd did not appreciate Lokoli’s gesture. Here’s the exchange:

? Usant de vices et de malices #Klizan remporte cette rencontre face à Laurent #Lokoli qui décide de ne pas lui serrer la main… ? ? #RG17 pic.twitter.com/5DwRsYEfG0 — Steveflexx (@bouboupok) May 30, 2017

According to Business Recorder, Lokoli was upset by Klizan saying he was injured, only to rebound efficiently in the fifth set.

“He made out he had a leg injury but then in the fifth set he was running around like a rabbit,” Lokoli said.

As noted by Deadspin, Klizan also had a bit of poor sportsmanship himself when, after Lokoli double-faulted to end the match in the fifth set, Klizan shouted in triumph and stared down Lokoli.

Lokoli continued, via Business Recorder, “He speaks of respect but he showed none of this … I have nothing against him as a man, I always respect players on the court. You have two things there. He is a top 50 player. I play Futures and Challengers. There was no respect.”

