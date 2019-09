Steve Jobs’s widow, Laurene Powell Jobs, is at Apple’s big developer conference today.



It’s really nice to see for those of who miss what her husband brought to the industry.

Here she is talking to famous early stage startup investor Ron Conway (on the right) and a young man in some very impressive company (on the left).

