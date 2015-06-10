Laurene Powell Jobs just paid $44 million for a multi-property estate in Malibu

Laurene Powell Jobs, widow to Apple genius Steve Jobs, just picked up a two-parcel property in Malibu for $US44 million, Variety reports.

The three-acre property was purchased under an LLC in March. It previously belonged to investment banker and politician Jack Ryan, who didn’t complete the renovations he had planned before listing it for sale on digital marketplace REX.

According to the listing, the home will have 12 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms when complete.

Situated on a bluff in the Paradise Point section of Malibu, the home has amazing ocean views.

There are also two guest houses, which bring the living space to a total of more than 13,000 square feet.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.