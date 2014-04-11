Steve Jobs' Widow Is Putting Her Money On A Hillary Clinton Super PAC

Screenshot Laurene Powell Jobs

Laurene Powell Jobs, the widow of Apple founder Steve Jobs, was among the high-profile donors who gave to a super PAC dedicated to supporting former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s potential run for president in 2016.

An official familiar with the fundraising numbers of “Ready for Hillary” told Business Insider that Jobs was among 10 donors who gave $US25,000 — the highest amount recorded — to the super PAC during the first quarter of 2014.

Also in that group was Sharon Elghanayan Corzine, the wife of former New Jersey Gov. Jon Corzine; Tim Gill, the founder of Quark and an LGBT rights activist; Glen Fukushima, a former U.S. Trade Representative and a senior fellow at the Center for American Progress; Fabian Nunez, the former California Assembly Speaker; and John and Marcia Goldman, the philanthropists who donated $US105,000 to pay for the “Batkid” fantasy that gripped San Francisco for a day last fall.

In total, Ready for Hillary raised more than $US1.7 million during the first quarter of 2014, the group said Thursday. The vast majority — 98 per cent — of the more than 32,000 donations were $US100 or less, the kind of contributions on which the group is focused. More than 9,500 of those donations were a symbolic contribution of $US20.16. Though the PAC is dedicated to preparing for a potential Clinton presidential bid, Ready For Hillary is not directly affiliated with Clinton.

The group said Thursday it received contributions from all 50 states last quarter, as well as the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. Since its April 2013 launch, Ready for Hillary has raised approximately $US5.75 million from more than 80,000 contributions and 55,000 individual donors.

