15 Lessons From The Greatest Business Failures Of All Time

Photo: statigr.am/hazzy

People learn best from failure. It drives lessons home like nothing else.The paradox is that in business, failure can be extremely costly. A new book from Laurence Weinzimmer and Jim McConoughey, “The Wisdom Of Failure” shows that it’s possible to learn the lessons of the greatest business failures without having to go them yourself.



The authors look through some of the great failures of the past, surveyed hundreds of executives, and talked to industry leaders. We’ve broken out some of the key tips.

Thanks to the publisher for allowing us to feature the book

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.