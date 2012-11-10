15 Lessons From The Greatest Business Failures Of All Time

Photo: statigr.am/hazzy
People learn best from failure. It drives lessons home like nothing else.The paradox is that in business, failure can be extremely costly. A new book from Laurence Weinzimmer and Jim McConoughey, “The Wisdom Of Failure” shows that it’s possible to learn the lessons of the greatest business failures without having to go them yourself.
The authors look through some of the great failures of the past, surveyed hundreds of executives, and talked to industry leaders. We’ve broken out some of the key tips.
Thanks to the publisher for allowing us to feature the book
After significant financial, emotional, or psychological investment in something, leaders can have an incredibly difficult time writing it off. News Corp. spent $580 million on MySpace in 2006 and poured investment into it for years and years as it bled market share to Facebook. It was eventually sold for $34 million.
The idea of being first and the idea of the turnaround are extremely seductive, but the greatest leaders have learned when to quit from the times that they failed.
R.J. Reynolds spent more than a billion dollars developing the 'Premier,' a cigarette that used a complicated system that made it cleaner burning and less toxic to smokers. Smokers hated it. It tasted strange, was hard to light, and made them have to inhale harder. They created the world's most efficient cigarette that nobody wanted.
The best leaders don't make assumptions about customers, they serve them.
The CEO of LA Gear grew his company from $11 to $820 million in sales in just four years by focusing on unique, fashionable shoes that were expertly marketed. But chasing three high dollar opportunities killed the company. They sold excess product at deep discounts which diminished the brand, invested heavily outside of its core competency in basketball shoes, and offered low-end shoes at Wal-Mart. The CEO couldn't say no to chasing more money, and paid the price for it.
The ability to say 'no' to what looks like a lucrative opportunity is one of the most important traits a leader can possess.
In contrast, Richard Branson says 'yes' a whole lot, but usually to the right things. He keeps a giant array of notebooks, constantly coming up with new ideas so he can plan and execute on what's going to work, instead of the first thing that comes to mind.
- Define your organisation on needs and values instead of products.
- Constantly pursue opportunities. Don't pick the wrong one just because it's in front of you.
- Make sure a choice is aligned with a strategy that's been working before making a leap.
Coke was lured into one of the greatest business debacles of all time by Pepsi. 'Project Kansas,' which became New Coke was sparked by the Pepsi Challenge, which defined soda as the choice of a new generation. Panicked by seeming obsolete, Coke played by Pepsi's rules, was blinded by flawed taste tests and changed its formula. This blunder was called one of the biggest business mistakes of all time.
Leaders know that spending too much time looking over the fence can ignore what made them successful.
Netscape created one of the first and most popular internet browsers. The company was constantly looking ahead, thinking outside the box. It invested in creating an entirely new programing language from scratch, and ignoring its browser. Founder Mark Andreesen ignored the diamond mine in his back yard, which he calls a 'billion dollar mistake'
There's a good reason businesses and brands are successful in their own area. Some of the greatest leadership mistakes have come from forgetting that.
In contrast, Caterpillar's former CEO George Schaefer realised they were already a world leader in manufacturing. That core business gave them tons of logistics experience, and they turned that expertise into a new and very successful spinoff.
- The first place to innovate is in your own backyard.
- Pause before looking outside the box, it's not worth doing for its own sake.
- Leverage your best qualities to the maximum.
Pets.com had incredible marketing with a wildly popular sock-puppet mascot, a fast and intuitive website, and a highly efficient business. There just wasn't a market for it, and certainly not one to justify the size of their investment. People pick up pet supplies while getting other stuff at the grocery store, or while getting services at a pet store.
Efficiency, cost cutting, and price competition aren't goals in themselves.
Tony Hsieh tried to make Zappos more efficient by outsourcing to a third party logistics company. It turned out to be wildly inefficient, but Hsieh quickly brought things back in house, and his first priority was keeping his customers informed and in the loop. He missed ship dates and was less efficient, but he kept the customers.
- Be sure you're doing the right thing before trying to do things right.
- Effectiveness is defined by needs and values rather than products.
- Ask the right people (your customers) the right questions and focus on them.
Pioneer Seed was an industry leader in creating better corn seed, working directly with loyal farms and customers. When biotech came along, the company decided to try alongside traditional methods. They couldn't work together, and the company swung towards competition between the two. They wasted an enormous amount of money and imploded.
Distracted purpose whether its favoritism towards a certain part of the company or employee, or failing to integrate something new can destroy the a company.
Be wary of the fact that tough managers and excessive goals end up pushing people in the wrong direction.
Tough bosses are often praised for doing what needs to be done, making tough choices, and being able to get the best out of employees. Al Dunlap, the former CEO of Sunbeam, shows the pitfalls in taking it too far. He was hired and celebrated for his toughness, but his aggressive, almost violent style and the impractical goals he set led to ethical lapses, resignations, huge losses, and his eventual firing.
Kmart was the first truly national discount chain and had a great deal of success. Then, it started to attempt to appeal to a wealthier clientele as well. In the 2000s, Wal-Mart focused intently on price, and Target focused on differentiation, appealing to a more fashion conscious consumer. Kmart attempted to do both, but did neither as well. The company's brand was diluted, customers were confused, and it lost market share at both ends, declaring bankruptcy in 2002.
Straddling two businesses at the same time is a sure way to lose focus and lose customers.
The idea of a Utopian workplace with no conflict is incredibly seductive. However, it can be just as problematic as a hostile one. No conflict means errors get hidden, problems are avoided, and people become passive aggressive. Things may be harmonious, but totally dysfunctional.
The need to be liked can have financial consequences as well. The head of Malden Mills, Daniel Feurstein, got widespread acclaim for continuing to pay workers their full salaries after his factories burned down. The PR was great, but the company was saddled with so much debt that it went bankrupt.
Jill Barad made her way up to becoming the first Female CEO of Barbie due to an intense, obsessive focus on detail, which was great as a product manager. However, when she continued doing the same thing and refused to delegate at the top, it was seen as intrusive and made every worker less productive and she was eventually forced out in 2000.
Micromanaging and hoarding power is a sure route to failure at the top.
Carly Fiorina came into Hewlett Packard as something of a celebrity. She used a mandate to make huge changes, many to fit in with her public persona. That led to some huge decisions being made without fully thinking them through, and things getting left behind when she was out giving speeches and the like. She put her culture and ego ahead of the company.
The best leaders make the company, not themselves, their only cause.
