The Amazing Life Of The Guy Apple Tried To Poach: Blackstone CFO Laurence Tosi

Blackstone’s Laurence Tosi approached founder Steve Schwarzman with great news recently, he was asked to be the CFO of Apple, but he turned the position down to stay at Blackstone, Bloomberg reports.It’s great news for Blackstone because #1) Apple wanted their guy and #2) he said no.



Apple denies that’s looking for a CFO, but doesn’t deny that it was talking to Tosi.

We can see why Apple would want him. As a young man, he put himself through undergraduate (’90), law and business school (both ’94) at Georgetown.

After what he calls a financial “struggle,” he’s now one of the school’s best donors.

From the school’s annual acknowledgment of donors:”I made the decision then that if I was ever in a position to afford future students the opportunity to go to Georgetown, I would do everything I could to make their dream a reality.”

Tosi and his wife, Alexandra, fulfilled that decision by becoming one of the first major donors to the 1789 Scholar- ship Imperative and endowing a perpetual scholarship named for his father. “He always inspired me to work hard and be a good citizen,” Tosi says. I hope my family’s com- mitment can help pass that mindset on to future recipients.

Alexandra Tosi, by the way, is an accomplished senior executive recruiter at Gilbert Tweed. According to her profile on the site, she was previously a consultant with PricewaterhouseCoopers, and she received her B.S. magna cum laude in Applied Economics and Management from Cornell University’s undergraduate business school.

But back to Laurence Tosi.

In 2005, he was named one of Treasury and Risk’s 40 under 40.

As they detail, he started his career practicing corporate law.

Then he joined GE, where he was named the director of business development for General Electric Co.’s CNBC and NBC divisions.

Tosi was the chief operating officer of Merrill’s trading and investment banking division until he was 40, when Blackstone poached him made him their CFO in June 2008.

Two years after he moved, the 42-year-old made upward of $4.5 million in 2009 alone ($350000 and a bonus of $3.7 million), according to Forbes.

And just this summer, he may have upgraded his real estate. The Observer reported in July that Tosi sold his Soho two-bedroom abode at 388 West Broadway to Paul Haggis, who wrote the screenplay of Million Dollar Baby, for $3.95 million.

