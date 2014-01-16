Wife Of Miami Dolphins QB Leaves A Rifle In A Rental Car, Horrifies Family

Lauren Tannehill, the wife of Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill, accidentally left an AR-15 semiautomatic rifle in a rental car earlier this month, police told the Sun-Sentinel.

A family — a mother and daughter on vacation from Rochester, New York — rented the car several hours after Tannehill, and was horrified to discover the rifle in a bag in the backseat.

From the Sun-Sentinel:

“Thinking they would just call the owner, they searched for an ID, there was none, [the mother] said. Her daughter unzipped the bag and said, “”Oh my God, it’s a gun.’ I said ‘I think I’m going to throw up.'”

The gun was legally owned by Ryan Tannehill, and no criminal charges were filed. In addition, the Tannehill’s called to report the forgotten bag immediately. But a spokesperson for the sheriff’s department called it a “dangerous” mental lapse.

The gun was turned over to the police by the rental car company. It’s unclear if the Tannehills got it back.

Lauren Tannehill is an aspiring model. She became famous in some Internet circles after she appeared on HBO’s “Hard Knocks” two years ago.

She also appears to be a gun enthusiast. Back in the summer she posted this picture on her Instagram:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.