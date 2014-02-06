Reality TV Star Lauren Conrad Gave The Best Answer When Asked, 'What's Your Favourite Position?'

Lauren Conrad is a reality TV star, clothing designer and author, and she was asked an extremely inappropriate question during a 2012 interview with SiriusXM. The interview was recently resurfaced by UpWorthy:

“What’s your favourite position?” she drew from a “mystery bag” of questions. She was forced to answer it live on air.

She read it out loud, paused for a moment then replied:

“CEO.”

The interviewer high-fived her and said she was “so smart.”

The clip is below and the question begins at the 5:20 mark.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Here are two GIFs, via Tumblr and Upworthy:

