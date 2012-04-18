Lauren Conrad Just Bought A Rather Hideous Condo In Beverly Hills For $1.35 Million

Photo: Trulia

After selling her famous “The Hills” pad, reality TV star turned fashionista Lauren Conrad purchased a $1.35 million penthouse in the 90210, according to Trulia.And we really hope she redecorates, because the “one-of-a-kind penthouse” currently looks hideous.



The penthouse has three bedrooms, four bathrooms, and is considered a steal because the average listing in Beverly Hills is $5.7 million, according to Trulia.

