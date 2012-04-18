Lauren Conrad Just Bought A Rather Hideous Condo In Beverly Hills For $1.35 Million

Meredith Galante
lauren conrad beverly hills penthouse $1.35 million

Photo: Trulia

After selling her famous “The Hills” pad, reality TV star turned fashionista Lauren Conrad purchased a $1.35 million penthouse in the 90210, according to Trulia.And we really hope she redecorates, because the “one-of-a-kind penthouse” currently looks hideous.

The penthouse has three bedrooms, four bathrooms, and is considered a steal because the average listing in Beverly Hills is $5.7 million, according to Trulia.

The apartment complex was built in 1976.

And it doesn't seem that the decorating has evolved all that much since then.

The condo has 2,230 square feet of living space.

Conrad bought the place at the end of March.

There are plenty of mirrors in the bathroom, so Conrad can ensure she's camera ready.

We hope she re-wallpapers the bathroom.

There's a doorman on duty in the building 24/7.

The master bedroom and the guest bedroom are on the second floor of the condo.

The guest bedroom has a great view.

The roof deck provides a view of the most famous zip code in America.

The condo is located on North Oakhurst Drive.

The pool looks great, but remember it's shared.

Beverly Hills, that's where she wants to be!

Prefer the east coast?

DON'T MISS: For $17.95 Million, Feel Like You Live In The Hamptons Without Paying The Property Taxes >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.