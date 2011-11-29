What It's Really Like To Be A Student At Yale School Of Management

We recently profiled students at MIT’s Sloan School of Management and Columbia Business School to find out what it’s really like to be an MBA student at an elite school.



Yale School of Management (nicknamed SOM by its students), another elite program with a 19% acceptance rate, isn’t your traditional MBA program.

SOM launched an integrated curriculum based on the 9 constituencies that a manager must engage and lead. There aren’t the strict departmental silos of marketing, microeconomics, corporate finance you’ll find at other B-schools.

It’s pass / fail, so competition among students is inherently less.

We caught up with Lauren Coape-Arnold, a first-year student who recently left the hedge fund world to attend Yale.

“SOM is unlike other Wall Street feeder schools,” says Lauren. “Although – to set the record straight – I have plenty of friends going through banking recruiting.”

The integrated approach was what drew Lauren to the program. That, and “SOM just welcomed a new superstar dean and is in the midst of building a new gigantic facility, so all signs were leading me to New Haven,” Lauren tells us.

Lauren moved to New Haven from New York City in August after working as the Director of Maverick Capital Foundation. Before that, she was an analyst at Lehman Brothers.

We were interested in getting an inside look at it all, so we asked Lauren to bring her camera around with her during a jam-packed Monday on campus.

