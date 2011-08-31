PHOTOS OF RALPH LAUREN'S RANCH: Lauren Bush And David Lauren Are Tying The Knot There This Weekend

This weekend, two American dynasties will merge when George W. Bush‘s niece Lauren Bush weds fashion icon Ralph Lauren’s son David.



The wedding will take place on Ralph Lauren’s private ranch outside Telluride, Col., where guests will participate in lots of outdoors-y activities including a picnic, a softball game and a rodeo, according to Page Six.

And the wedding attire?

“Black tie with a Western twist,” a source told Vogue.

The 17,000-acre ranch, called Double RL, has a saloon, tepees and cabins, and was the setting for parts of John Wayne’s True Grit.

Lauren’s mountain retreat is notoriously private, but the designer granted Oprah Winfrey a rare tour in May as part of a sit-down interview that took place just a week before the final episode of her long-running talk show.

Even the tepees are completely bedecked in Lauren’s beloved red, white and blue prints. If George and Laura show up for this weekend’s festivities–it’s not clear if they’re planning to attend–they will feel right at home.

