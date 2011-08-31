PHOTOS OF RALPH LAUREN'S RANCH: Lauren Bush And David Lauren Are Tying The Knot There This Weekend

Julie Zeveloff
david lauren lauren bush ranch

This weekend, two American dynasties will merge when George W. Bush‘s niece Lauren Bush weds fashion icon Ralph Lauren’s son David.

The wedding will take place on Ralph Lauren’s private ranch outside Telluride, Col., where guests will participate in lots of outdoors-y activities including a picnic, a softball game and a rodeo, according to Page Six.

And the wedding attire?

“Black tie with a Western twist,” a source told Vogue.

The 17,000-acre ranch, called Double RL, has a saloon, tepees and cabins, and was the setting for parts of John Wayne’s True Grit.

Lauren’s mountain retreat is notoriously private, but the designer granted Oprah Winfrey a rare tour in May as part of a sit-down interview that took place just a week before the final episode of her long-running talk show.

Even the tepees are completely bedecked in Lauren’s beloved red, white and blue prints. If George and Laura show up for this weekend’s festivities–it’s not clear if they’re planning to attend–they will feel right at home.

Double RL spans 17,000 acres in the Colorado Rockies

Snow-capped mountains are visible in the background

Oprah got to ride with Ralph Lauren in a rusty 1948 Jeep

One of the property's cabins

The Laurens' private compound is invite-only. Around 200 guests are expected to show up for the wedding this weekend

The entryway, complete with hanging cowboy hats and lassos

All the bedrooms look like they were decorated for a Ralph Lauren catalogue

A stone fireplace in one of the cabins

There are also five hand-painted tepees

Oprah squeezes through the tepee door

There are trinkets everywhere

For a tent, these accommodations look pretty comfortable

A vintage rocking chair and old saddles make fitting decorations

There's Oprah, taking in the scene from the couch

This stream runs through the property

The saloon, with double doors, is a favourite Lauren family hangout

Want to own your own Western ranch?

HOUSE OF THE DAY: Buy The Most Expensive Ranch In America For $175 Million >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.