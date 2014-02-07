Power Couple Revealed As Buyers Of Photographer Annie Leibovitz's $US28.5 Million West Village Compound

The New York Post revealed today that power couple David Lauren and Lauren Bush Lauren bought celebrity photographer Annie Leibovitz’s West Village home for $US28.5 million.
David Lauren is the son of designer Ralph Lauren, while Lauren Bush Lauren is the niece of former President George W. Bush and the granddaughter of former President George H.W. Bush.
The Post also reports Bush Lauren’s mother Sharon Smith Bush — a broker at Corcoran — helped represent the couple in the sale.
Leibovitz had been trying to unload her trio of West Village townhouses for well over a year, and she finally succeeded in January, according to The Wall Street Journal.
The seven-bedroom compound was originally listed for $US33 million in 2012 with Brown Harris Stevens. After languishing on the market, it was discounted to $US29.9 million and taken over by the Corcoran Real Estate Group, complete with bright new pictures of the home. The 10,200-square-foot property finally sold for $US28.5 million in January.
The trio of buildings were combined and renovated by Leibovitz herself, who started buying them in 2002. The compound has a main home, Leibovitz’s studio, and a two-story guest home with its own bedroom, kitchen, and two fireplaces.
In the backyard is a slate patio with a private garden area accessible by the street. The photographer sold her home to reportedly move closer to the uptown school of her three daughters.
Leibovitz's old compound is located on the corner of Greenwich Street and occupies more than 10,200 square feet of space.
The property is comprised of three townhouses that have all been meticulously renovated and restored with all new plumbing and electrical systems.
The brick buildings originally date back to the 1830s, and altogether have 16 rooms and 13 wood-burning fireplaces.
It's rare to find such a large property in the West Village. There's even a self-contained two-story guest house within the compound with one more bedroom, another bathroom, a kitchenette, and two fireplaces.
The two townhouses are connected via the sub-basement as well as by this wide, sky-lit corridor on the top level.
Even so, the rooms retain old-world touches, like wide-plank wood floors and 70 new landmark-approved windows.
There's even a street-accessible central garden -- a real rarity in the jam-packed West Village neighbourhood.
