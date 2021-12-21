Lauren Boebert mocked Alec Baldwin while comparing the ‘Rust’ film set incident with Kyle Rittenhouse’s Kenosha shootings

Lauren Boebert hit out at Alec Baldwin during a speech on Monday, comparing the actor’s explanation that he didn’t pull the trigger during the ‘Rust’ shooting to Kyle Rittenhouse’s trial defense. Sean Krajacic – Pool/Getty Images; Alex Wong/Getty Images; MEGA/GC Images

Controversial Colorado lawmaker Lauren Boebert mocked Alec Baldwin, comparing the shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of Baldwin’s film “Rust” with Kyle Rittenhouse’s Kenosha shootings.

Boebert spoke at Turning Point USA’s Americafest 2021 on Monday and brought up Baldwin when discussing the Second Amendment.

“I stand firm on the Second Amendment. Just since Thanksgiving alone, my office has received dozens of death threats, and it would be a shame to think that I would not have an equalizer against those threats. Just ask my new friend Kyle Rittenhouse who is here this weekend,” Boebert said, adding that people have the “right to self-defense” even if they “show up” with a firearm.

Boebert then went on to praise Rittenhouse while mocking Baldwin for an interview he gave in December with ABC News host George Stephanopoulos in which Baldwin said, “the trigger wasn’t pulled. I didn’t pull the trigger.”

“Now I have got to give it up to Kyle and his team, his legal counsel. Because they didn’t say: ‘Hey, look, we shot the guy, but we didn’t pull the trigger,'” Boebert said on Monday.

Boebert continued to criticize Baldwin and Rittenhouse trial prosecutor Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger during her speech, drawing comparisons between Rittenhouse, who has been accused by critics of vigilantism, and the Hollywood actor.

“Kyle Rittenhouse did not Alec Baldwin that scenario like the prosecutor did with this poor trigger-finger form,” Boebert added. “Pointing a firearm at a room full of people without even clearing the chamber, goodness.”

“Guns don’t kill people. Alec Baldwin’s ignorance does,” Boebert said.

Rittenhouse was previously on trial for fatally shooting Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber and injuring Gaige Grosskreutz at a Black Lives Matter protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last year. He was acquitted of five felony charges, including first-degree intentional homicide, in November.

The teenager has since become a darling of the right, walking out on stage at the Turning Point USA event to an original theme song on Monday, accompanied by a pyrotechnic display and a standing ovation. Since his acquittal, he appeared on Tucker Carlson’s Fox News show and met with former President Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago.

However, on Tuesday, Fox Nation’s Tomi Lahren rebuked Rittenhouse’s lionization by the right, saying the teen’s enthusiastic reception at the conservative event was not a “good look” for the conservative movement.

“I think we should step back a little bit and maybe not treat him like he is a rock star or a celebrity,” the “Outnumbered” co-host said.