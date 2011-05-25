"American Idol" Finalist Lauren Alaina Almost Got BOOTED From The Show's Finale

The “American Idol” finale airs tonight, and top-two contestant Lauren Alaina almost got kicked out of it last night.



Alaina apparently lost her voice due to laryngitis — and “Idol” brass immediately moved to boot her from the finals and bring back third-runner-up Haley Reinhart.

Apparently, Alaina somehow snapped into action and willed her voice back.

(All this comes a week after Alaina visited her tornado-ravaged hometown for the first time.)

Wow, and all this time we were supposed to believe this was the new, softie “Idol.”

Even Simon Cowell would think that move was cold.

