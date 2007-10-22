Laurel Touby Is The $12 Million Woman

The Washington Post’s Howard Kurtz profiles MediaBistro’s Laurel Touby, and tells us plenty that we already knew: Laurel wears a boa, Laurel is a force of nature, Laurel built and sustained a profitable business almost despite herself.

One item we hadn’t seen anywhere else: The amount that Laurel netted after selling MediaBistro to JupiterMedia this summer. Howard says Laurel owned 62 per cent of the company and received $12 million of the $20 million sale price (there’s up to $3 million more in earnouts.) WP

Related: Laurel Touby Deserves A Party

Did JupiterMedia Get A $23 Million Bargain On MediaBistro?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.