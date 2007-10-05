Laurel Touby Deserves A Party

Laurel Touby celebrates MediaBistro’s 10th anniversary in a long post on her site today. We don’t begrudge her a word of it: Running a content/service website, it turns out, is really hard work. Even if she hadn’t brokered a $23 million sale this summer, Laurel would have deserved respect for keeping MediaBistro afloat for a decade. If you want to congratulate her in person, stop by the birthday party she’s throwing herself at The Plumm, on West 14th; cocktail hour starts at 7pm.



