'Superman' Creator's Family In 'David & Goliath' Court Battle With Warner Bros. Over Rights

Laura Siegel Larson and her family have been fighting Warner Bros. for years over the rights for the Man of Steel.



Larson’s parents, Jerry Siegel and Joanne Siegel, who have both passed on, are the co-creators of “Superman,” and according to Larson, her father’s dying wish was to regain rights to the superhero he had a hand in making.

The task has been no easy feat, according to Larson.

Warner Bros. attorneys filed a motion Wed. night on the basis Larson’s family attorney “systematically supressed relevant evidence” which calls for an evidentiary hearing on November 12.

Larson has come out in response with a lengthy letter to fans discussing the struggle to return the proper copyright to her family’s name.

Among the claims in her note, Larson says Warner Bros. has spent some $35 million in corporate lawyers to fight her family’s claim for rights.

Larson hopes her letter can set an example for any writers / artists interested in getting involved with the biz.

“My family’s David and Goliath struggle against Warner Bros, the media conglomerate, goes back to April 1997, when my mum and I exercised our clear right under the Copyright Act to achieve my dad’s dream of recovering his copyrights. In April 1999, my dad’s half of the original Superman rights reverted to us, entitling our family to a significant share of Superman profits, which Warner/DC Comics refused to pay. For over thirteen years they have fought us at every turn, in and out of court, aiming to make recovery of the money they owe us so impossibly difficult that we would give up and settle for peanuts.”

