Laura Prepon says she left Scientology: ‘It’s no longer part of my life’

Prepon was a member of Scientology since 1999.

She told People she hasn’t practiced the religion “in close to five years.”

“It’s no longer part of my life,” she added.

Actress Laura Prepon announced that she’s no longer involved with Scientology.

“I haven’t practiced Scientology in close to five years and it’s no longer part of my life,” the “Orange Is the New Black” star told People.

Prepon had been a member of the Church of Scientology since 1999 and once said in an interview that being a Scientologist has made her become “more me.”

It seems her leaving Scientology coincides with the birth of her first child with husband, actor Ben Foster (who is not a Scientologist). They have since had a second child together.

“If motherhood has taught me anything so far, it’s that something can work out for a period of time and then you move on and evolve from that,” Prepon said.

“As a new mom, I was riddled with anxiety that I had never experienced before. My friends who were mothers with older kids said, ‘Laura, this is a phase, you’ll move on and then it will be something different.’ And that has transcended into other parts of my life,” she continued. “We’re all evolving. I always see that with my kids.”

Prepon said she and Forster are big on meditation.

“We meditate daily and I’m really liking it,” she said, “because it’s something that helps me to hear my own voice and it’s something we can do together.”

The Church of Scientology and Religious Technology, which is known for its famous followers like Tom Cruise and John Travolta, has been criticized for its controversial methods and practices.

Famously, the 2015 HBO documentary “Going Clear” put a spotlight on the church’s alleged abuses towards members. That followed in 2017 with the A&E series “Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath” in which the actress and former member of the church exposed more shocking insights.

The Church of Scientology has continuously denied abusing its members and the allegations brought forth in both docs.

Most recently, a 2019 lawsuit claims that Scientology followers stalked and threatened multiple women who accused actor Danny Masterson, who is a Scientology member, of sexual assault.

In a statement to the Los Angeles Times, the Church’s spokeswoman dismised Masterson’s allegations, calling them “nothing more than a money shakedown.”