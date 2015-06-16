Meet the most athletic woman on Wall Street

Business Insider Citi analyst/trader Laura Placentra

Laura Placentra, a derivatives analyst/trader at Citigroup, won the title of “Wall Street’s Best Female Athlete” on Sunday at the Wall Street Decathlon.

The annual event puts athletes through ten events — a 400-meter run, football throw, pull-ups, 40-yard dash, dips, 500-meter row, vertical jump, 20-yard shuttle, bench press, and 800-meter run.

Placentra, 23, won four of the ten individual events. It was also her first time competing.

Placentra was a two-sport player at the University of Pennsylvania (softball and track & field). She suffered a fully torn shoulder labrum and had stress-fractured her tibia twice yet she fought through and competed all for years of college.

After graduating from UPenn’s Wharton School of Business in 2014, she joined Citi.

The Decathlon raises funds for pediatric cancer research and Sloan Kettering. Cancer is a cause that is important to Placentra. Her mother is a 14-year breast cancer survivor. Her grandmother, Frances, succumbed to cancer in 2011. She was treated at Sloan Kettering and they were able to give her a number of quality years of life with their treatment. Placentra was able to raise $US8,443.01 for the cause.

Here’s a snap shot of her performance at the Decathlon:

Here’s a shot of her with Mark Rubin, the four-time undefeated “Best Athlete” on Wall Street:

