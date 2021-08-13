Broadway actress Laura Osnes was reportedly fired from a new theater production after refusing the COVID-19 vaccine

Laura Osnes. BRENDAN MCDERMID

Laura Osnes was removed from a show in East Hampton after refusing to be vaccinated, Page Six reported.

The site reports that Osnes said she will not be vaccinated because she doesn’t trust the jab.

“We’re sorry not to have Laura on this,” the theater’s artistic director said.

Broadway star Laura Osnes has been fired from an upcoming theater production after she refused to be vaccinated against COVID-19, according to a new report by Page Six.

The publication reports that Osnes had been scheduled to perform in a one-night production of the musical “Crazy For You” at the Guild Hall in East Hampton, New York, on August 29.

However, Page Six says insiders told them that Osnes was removed from the production after she revealed that she had not been vaccinated – which the Guild Hall requires from all staff and performers – and she would not be getting her shot because she doesn’t trust any of the COVID-19 vaccines.

The newspaper further reported that Osnes’s co-star Tony Yazbeck raised the issue of vaccination and “pressed” her on the matter because “he has two little kids at home.”

Laura Osnes at the 2017 Met Gala. Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Reports in both the Daily Mail and Page Six state that Osnes has been replaced in the production by the Laurence Olivier-nominated actress Sierra Boggess.

In a statement given to Page Six, the Guild Hall theater’s artistic director Josh Gladstone said the theater had implemented a “requirement” that is “along the lines of what Actors’ Equity is requiring and what Broadway is requiring” for performances to take place.

The Broadway League, which represents the owners and operators of all 41 Broadway theaters in New York City, currently requires all audience members as well as performers, backstage crew, and theatre staff to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 for all live performances through to October 2021.

Masks are also be required for audiences inside the theatre.

“We’re sorry not to have Laura on this, [and] we will look forward to working with Laura again. We are concerned about maintaining the safety of our staff and our audiences,” Gladstone’s statement continued.

“We’re very excited with the cast that we have, and we’re delighted Susan [Stroman, the show’s choreographer] has put together a beautiful evening.”

Actress Laura Osnes (R) performs a scene from Rodgers and Hammerstein’s ‘Cinderella’ during the American Theatre Wing’s annual Tony Awards in New York June 9, 2013. REUTERS / Lucas Jackson

A separate and unnamed representative for the Guild Hall later told Page Six that the theater provides performers with “the option to provide proof of full vaccination or a recent negative COVID test result.”

Insider has reached out to both the Guild Hall and Laura Osnes’s representatives for comment.

Osnes, who picked up a Tony nomination in 2012 for her role in a musical rendition of “Bonnie & Clyde,” previously told the Christian theater blog site Reflections in The Light that she often feels like she is judged for being “so sweet and so conservative.”

She told the blog that the word “Christian” can get “such a bad rap,” and she instead uses words like “contemporary” and “worship” to describe her faith.

Earlier this week, Insider’s Connor Perrett reported that 50.1% of the US population has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The CDC data states that 58.5% of the population is partially vaccinated, meaning they’ve only received the first part of the two-part vaccination process.

This milestone comes as vaccine mandates become more common across the US. Later this year, employees of the federal government will be required to get the jab.