Broadway star Laura Osnes denies being fired from theater production for refusing the COVID-19 vaccine

Tony Award-nominated Broadway star Laura Osnes. Paul Morigi/Getty Images for Capital Concerts

Laura Osnes said she “withdrew” from a theater production after a vaccine mandate was introduced.

Page Six previously reported that Osnes had been fired after refusing the vaccine.

Osnes said she is still deciding whether or not to get the vaccine yet.

Broadway star Laura Osnes has denied reports that she was fired from an upcoming theater production after refusing to be vaccinated against COVID-19, saying she instead “withdrew” after a vaccine mandate was introduced by the theater.

Late last week, Page Six reported that Osnes had been removed from a one-night production of the musical “Crazy For You” at the Guild Hall in East Hampton, New York, on August 29 after she revealed that she had not been vaccinated – which the Guild Hall requires from all staff and performers.

In an Instagram post on Monday evening, Osnes confirmed that she has not been vaccinated but said Page Six’s report had made “erroneous allegations” that generated “a firestorm of negative conclusions and comments.”

Laura Osnes at Carnegie Hall in 2018. Walter McBride/Getty Images

In the post, Osnes said that she accepted an invitation to perform at the Guild Hall in May but was informed in June that “protocols had changed” and she would now need to provide proof of vaccination to participate.

“I was disappointed but responded that I would have to withdraw, as I have not yet gotten the vaccine,” Osnes wrote.

Osnes continued to deny that any of her co-stars “pressed” her on the issue of vaccinations – which Page Six reported had happened.

“It was a drama-free and discrete transition,” she wrote.

Page Six also reported that an unnamed representative for the Guild Hall said performers had the option to provide either “proof of full vaccination or a recent negative COVID test result” to participate in a production. Later in her Instagram statement, however, Osnes wrote that the option of a recent negative COVID test had not been extended to her.

“I would have tested in a heartbeat – something that I have been doing for months and will continue to do so, in order to keep working safely,” Osnes wrote.

Citing anonymous sources, Page Six further reported that Osnes said she doesn’t trust any of the COVID-19 vaccines. The publication did not state why. All three of the vaccines authorized in the US have been proven safe and effective. Earlier this month, Insider’s Erin Snodgrass reported that a new study estimated around 300,000 lives have been saved and 1.25 million hospitalizations prevented due to America’s vaccine program.

Osnes concluded her statement by writing that she stands by the decision she and her husband have made for their “family planning, and our future.”

“There is so much that is still unknown. Someday, perhaps we will feel more confident in the research to consider a different position,” she wrote. “With the information that is currently available, however, I have a conviction that I (and many others, both in and out of my industry) feel compelled to stand by.”

A post shared by Laura Osnes (@lauraosnes)

Insider has reached out to both the Guild Hall and Page Six for comment.

Osnes withdrawal and statement comes as the Broadway League, which represents the owners and operators of all 41 Broadway theaters in New York City, set a new mandate that requires all audience members as well as performers, backstage crew, and theatre staff to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 for all live performances through to October 2021.

Masks are also required for audiences inside the theatre.

Vaccine mandates have become increasingly common across the US. Later this year, employees of the federal government will be required to get the shot.

Last week, Insider’s Connor Perrett reported that 50.1% of the US population has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The CDC data states that 58.5% of the population is partially vaccinated, meaning they’ve only received the first part of the two-part vaccination process.