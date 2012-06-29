A Reporter In New Zealand Got Kicked Out Of A Murder Trial For Wearing These Gold Sparkly Pants

Laura McQuillan, a reporter for NZ Newswire, had been covering the Wellington trail of Ewen Macdonald for the brutal 2010 murder of Sean Guy when she made a bad decision.



She wore sparkly pants.

According to the New Zealand Herald, McQuillan was asked to leave the court on Wednesday on account of her attire. The 25-year-old reporter then reportedly took to Twitter to question the logic of her expulsion.

“I’m sitting under a table! No one even sees my legs!” She tweeted, before adding, “I don’t know why people are acting like they’ve never seen sequinned pants before.”

Predictably, the incident has became a hot topic for New Zealand tweeters. McQuillan has since made her Tweets private, and has reportedly told fellow reporters: “I am never wearing these pants again. Sheesh.”

Thankfully, Heather du Plessis-Allan, a reporter for One News, managed to get a picture of the sparkly pants before they were binned:

Photo: Heather du Plessis-Allan / Twitter

