Laura Ingraham addresses viral video of ‘You’ confusion later revealed as a setup, says liberals ‘don’t like conservatives having fun’

Laura Ingraham on ‘The Ingraham Angle’ on Wednesday, November 17 2021. Fox News

Laura Ingraham and contributor Raymond Arroyo addressed their viral clip discussing “You” Wednesday.

The pair confirmed that the bit, where Ingraham pretended to be confused by the title, was a setup.

The reaction online was proof that liberals “don’t like conservatives having fun,” said Ingraham.

Laura Ingraham addressed a viral clip from her show Wednesday, saying it garnered such a large response because liberals “don’t like conservatives having fun.”

The Fox News host discussed with contributor Raymond Arroyo how, on Monday, the pair had gotten into an apparent confusion in a discussion of the Netflix show “You.”

In a segment on “The Ingraham Angle” that quickly spiraled into exasperation, Arroyo talked about “You,” but Ingraham reacted as though he meant her show.

Clips of the discussion were widely shared on Twitter and TikTok, gaining millions of views and drawing comparison to the famous Abbot and Costello “Who’s on First” sketch.

This tweet of the clip, in particular, went viral:

Many people commenting on social media appeared to believe it was a genuine mixup, but Arroyo later tweeted that it was intentional.

The pair took a victory lap on Wednesday, with Arroyo marveling at the millions of views the clip got. “In the four years since this show has been on, nothing has exploded like the segment you and I did on Monday,” Arroyo said.

Ingraham displayed headlines from several news outlets that appeared to have taken the exchange at face value, as well as a disparaging tweet by comedian Andy Richter, who was upset that people found it funny.

“Look, people are asking, was it real or was it scripted, Laura,” said Arroyo, advancing the theory that viewers “are craving something authentic and real.”

“You know what I think?” said Ingraham. “I think there are a lot of liberals out there who don’t like conservatives having fun.” The remark drew a cheer from the audience.

“I think they haven’t gotten a laugh in like 30 years, and in a thing that we practiced for what, like 30 seconds? — we got like 20 million views,” she said.

Raymond Arroyo and Laura Ingraham reprised their ‘You’ skit on The Ingraham Angle. Fox News

She added: “I think the show ‘You’ should be really happy.” Reprising the joke, Arroyo said: “The ‘show me’ and the ‘private me’ are very happy, Laura.”

“No, no I meant the show, ‘You!'” said Ingraham.

Ingraham and Arroyo — who is a longtime contributor to her show — have a long history of joking around together. In 2018, Arroyo fell out of his chair while taking a selfie with Ingraham on camera, which he later made clear was also planned.