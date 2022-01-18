Laura Ingraham clapped in celebration while reporting that Gen. Milley, a hate figure for Trump fans, has COVID-19

‘ Laura Ingraham claps while reporting on Gen. Mark Milley testing positive for COVID. Fox News

Fox News’ Laura Ingraham appeared jubilant when reporting on Gen. Mark Milley’s COVID diagnosis.

Milley has long been a hate figure for Trump supporters.

Ingraham discussed Milley’s case on a section of her show where she pushes vaccine misinformation.

Fox News host Laura Ingraham clapped in celebration when reporting that Gen. Mark Milley, the highest-ranking US military officer, tested postive for COVID.

In “Positively Boosted”, a regular segment on her show when she showcases vaccinated public figures who catch COVID-19, Ingraham on Monday night discussed the news of Milley’s diagnosis.

“All right, the triple vaxxed Joint Chiefs chairman Mark Milley – our favorite, Mark Milley! – tested positive for Covid yesterday,” Ingraham said while clapping.

“And who else? General David Berger, the Marine Corps commandant, also positively boosted.”

The graphic that aired during the segment noted that Milley is suffering only mild symptoms. His testing positive was announced by a spokesman on Sunday, who said Milley would be isolating.

Public health authorities and experts have been clear that that the highly contagious Omicron variant, currently surging in the US and other countries, can infect vaccinated people.

Although it gives some defense against getting sick, vaccination is mainly effective at protecting against severe illness and death from the virus.

Ingraham has long been accused of pushing claims on her show designed to erode trust in COVID vaccines.

Milley has become a hate figure for some Donald Trump supporters in light of reports that he acted to head off what he thought was a coup by Trump in the last weeks of his presidency.

The actions were described in Bob Woodward’s recent book, “Rage,” which said that Milley thought Trump so unstable after losing the 2020 election that he could start a nuclear war.

In Congressional testimony last June Milley defended the teaching of critical race theory in the military, an issue that incensed some conservatives. Milley has become a frequent target of scorn for Trump at his rallies.