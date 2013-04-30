Jamie Dimon's Daughter Explains How Women Avoid Getting Caught Defecating At Work

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon’s daughter Laura has an article in the Daily Beast about women going No. 2 in the office.



Laura’s piece features a series of anecdotes on how women are pooping at work without getting caught.

Here’s an excerpt:

One 27-year-old at a financial services firm in New York City brings her BlackBerry along while she does it, and sends an email during the experience so that she has an “alibi.” A popular national morning TV show host in her 40s—who, like most others interviewed in this story, asked to remain nameless to avoid embarrassment—said that she walks 10 minutes to another section of her midtown office building to do it, and still then only does it when no one in the hallway sees her en route.

And another:

Jill, 28, a Vancouver native now working at an insurance company in New York City, said that if she absolutely can’t avoid the act entirely, she lifts her feet off the ground and props them up against the side of the stall to avoid the “chance that the person next to me would recognise my shoes and forever hold in their heads that I was the girl” defecating in the ladies’ room.

Fascinating.

Laura is a master’s student at Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism, according to her website. Her articles have been published in The Daily Beast, The Huffington Post and Morocco World News.

