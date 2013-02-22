Laura Bush Wants To Be Edited Out Of This Pro-Gay Marriage Ad

Photo: YouTube

Laura Bush is in a new pro-gay marriage commercial, and the former first lady isn’t happy about it.The Respect for Marriage Coalition pulled a 2010 clip from CNN’s “Larry King Live” in which Bush announces, “When couples are committed they ought to have, I think, the same rights that everyone has.”



Surprise commercial co-stars include Colin Powell, Dick Cheney, and President Obama.

But Bush “does not approve.”

Spokeswoman Anne MacDonald said in a statement that “Bush did not approve of her inclusion in this advertisement nor is she associated with the group that made the ad in any way.”

In fact, Bush wants out of the ad completely.

MacDonald continued, “When she became aware of the advertisement last night, we requested that the group remove her from it.”

It doesn’t look like that’s going to happen any time soon, though.

The Respect for Marriage Coalition, which is made up of more than 80 different organisations, said that the marriage equality ad would have a heavy ad play in Sunday shows on network cable.

Watch the ad below:

