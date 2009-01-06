Laura Bush Confirms Memoir

After weeks of speculation about whether Laura Bush would write a memoir and how much a book from the First Lady would be worth, Scribner announced today that she will put her memories on paper.



NY Times: Laura Bush will write a memoir of her life and her years in the White House. The publisher Scribner, an imprint of Simon & Schuster, said in a release that it had acquired Mrs. Bush’s as-yet untitled book and plans to publish it in 2010…Scribner said in its announcement that the memoir would offer “an intimate account of Mrs. Bush’s life experiences.” Mrs. Bush said in the release that she would tell “the stories of the extraordinary events and people I’ve met in my life, particularly during my years in the White House.” Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

