Laura Benanti regrets her election-night Melania Trump impression: It was 'not funny'

Laura Benanti didn’t get the “home run” she was looking for.

In October, the Tony Award winner spoke with The Washington Post after her second spot-on impression of Melania Trump aired on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.”

The first two spoofs were quite successful, currently having been viewed 8.8 million and 6.3 million times, respectively. But as for a third, Benanti told The Post that she and the “Late Show” team were only interested in doing it “if it’s going to be a home run.”

Unfortunately, that didn’t happen in Benanti’s eyes.

Benanti reprised her role as Melania on Colbert’s hour-long

Showtime election special Tuesday night but soon into Wednesday, she was tweeting her regrets.

People saying the Melania sketch wasn’t funny last night…I know. I’m so sorry. If I had anticipated this outcome I wouldn’t have done it.

Business Insider sat down with Benanti before an event to promote the special theatrical release of the filmed version of “She Loves Me,” the show that garnered Benanti her latest Tony nomination and was the first musical ever to be streamed live.

Benanti told us she would not have done the third spoof had she known the outcome of the election. Benanti had been — and continues to be — politically vocal on her Twitter in her disapproval of the now President-elect Donald Trump.

“I think timing is everything with comedy, and unfortunately the timing of [the third sketch], although no one could have anticipated the timing of it, made it, to me, not funny,” Benanti told Business Insider. “I can only speak for myself — I’m literally in shock. I’m devastated. I haven’t felt this way in a very, very long time.”

But that doesn’t mean her Melania impression is gone for good.

The actress said once things settle in, she could see herself portraying Trump’s spouse again if it brought “levity” and “awareness.”

“I do think eventually we have to pick ourselves up and mobilize and unite and figure out a way to come together and figure out a way to make sure that the voices of women and minorities and the LGBTQ community are not lost,” she said. “And then I think once we start doing that, that is the time to once again start using humour as a spotlight to the reality of our situation.”

Until then, don’t expect Benanti’s killer Melania pout and twirl.

“I’m not going to do it just to do it, so I have a job, or so that people think I’m funny,” she said.

Watch Benanti’s third impression of Melania Trump on election night:

