Launching The SAI 25: The World's Most Valuable Digital Startups

At long last, we’re pleased to launch the SAI 25: World’s Most Valuable Digital Startups!



In this list, we have valued and ranked some of the leading private companies in the digital industry (some–not all), along with 25 promising “contenders.” We’ve also created an SAI 25 Live tool, to help you check the value of the companies–and your stock options–in real time.

The SAI 25 is a group effort–the product of information submitted by our readers, editors, and our SAI 25 Advisory Board. It is also a “living” list: We will refine it continuously as circumstances and facts change. We will also continue to add more companies, so if we’ve left yours out, please let us know.

Obviously, valuation is a subjective exercise, and it is highly dependent on information. We’ve done the best we can with the information we have, but we’re not omniscient. If you think we’re missing some key facts about a particular company or companies, we’d love to hear from you, either in the comments or via email at [email protected]. As always, we will keep all input into the SAI 25 on background.

As you’ll see, the first group of companies on the SAI 25 are all worth more than $50 million. We have another group of companies ready to add this month that are in the $25-$50 million range, and we hope to start adding smaller companies soon.

Rank Company Value

1. Facebook $9 billion

2. Wikipedia $7 billion

3. Craigslist $5 billion

4. Betfair $5 billion…

