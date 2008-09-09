Launching The 2008 Silicon Alley 100...Vote Now!

We’re pleased to announce the launch of this year’s Silicon Alley 100–our annual list of the 100 most influential and important folks in New York’s digital-business community. The list includes executives, investors (venture capital, private equity, angels), financiers, attorneys, journalists, analysts, commentators, philanthropists, and others who make extraordinary contributions to New York’s digital industries (such as the guys on the right).



Right now, we’re gathering nominations and feedback…and we need your help! This year, with the help of our friends at Slinkset, we’ve made the participation process even easier–by creating a 2008 SA 100 Voting Booth.

Please use the Voting Booth to:

Submit nominations–using the fat blue button in the right rail. (Feel free to add supporting commentary.) Vote on nominees–using the up arrows to the left of each name (one vote per name per reader, please). NOTE: When we launched the Voting Booth, we briefly had UP and DOWN arrows. Of course, this encouraged people to organise digital hit squads to vote FOR their favourite candidate and AGAINST everyone else (especially Jason Calacanis). So we’ve gone to a less-imperfect method.

To get the process going, we’ve included the entire 2007 SA 100 (You can see the original list here and start scrolling through it here). The Voting Booth list will re-order automatically as new names are added and readers vote. We will then consider the nominations and popularity when we make the final selections in early October.

If you feel so passionately about a candidate that you want to provide LOTS of supporting information (and please feel free to do so), you can also send us a detailed email to [email protected].

A final note: Folks who have the privilege of being selected No. 1 on the SA 100 get their numbers retired. Thus, Michael Bloomberg, New York’s mayor and the most successful digital entrepreneur in New York’s history (by a mile) will be ascending to the pantheon. Which means we’re in the hunt for a new No. 1…

Thanks in advance! We look forward to unveiling the SA 100 at a huge bash at the end of October.

Go to the 2008 SA 100 Voting Booth >

Scroll through the 2007 SA 100 >

