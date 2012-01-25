LAUNCHING BI INTELLIGENCE -- Join Now And Help Us Build A Great Market-Research Service

We’re pleased to announce that we’ve just launched Business Insider Intelligence, our new industry research service.



The goal of the service is to provide executives and investors with a convenient source of market data and analysis. For now, we’re focused on the Internet industry. In the future, we’ll likely roll out coverage of other sectors.

The service is currently in beta and we’re offering early members a free trial and significant membership discount. In return, we’re asking early members to give us feedback and help us make the service great.

As a basic member of BI Intelligence, you will get:

Unlimited access to market data and chart libraries

Analysis of key trends and issues

Ability to submit requests for further research

You can read more and sign up for a free trial membership here >

