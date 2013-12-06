Prosecutors Were Telling Jokes And Giggling At The Jameis Winston Sexual Assault Press Conference

Florida prosecutors held a press conference this afternoon to announce that

Jameis Winston would not be chargedwith any crime following a sexual assault investigation.

The accuser maintains that she was raped, while Winston told police that the sex was consensual. Prosecutors said they had insufficient evidence to bring charges.

The tone of the press conference, though, is what’s coming under fire.

During the press conference state attorney Willie Meggs cracked a few jokes. It made for some unseemly moments.

The most awkward exchange:

Reporter: Was there a sexual assault? Meggs: Well that’s kinda why we’re here. [laughter]

After that you can clearly here someone at the back say, “Come on.”

Here’s video of all the moments of laughter from Big Lead Sports:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

ESPN’s Sam Ponder had a great tweet about why it was so insensitive.

Meggs never told a joke about the rape itself. But it felt disrespectful to be so joyous while the accuser in this case still believes that she was raped.

