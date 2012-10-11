Latvia's Craziest Automaker Covered A Bentley In 'Snake Skin' For The Chinese New Year

Photo: Dartz Motorz

Latvian automaker Dartz is well known for making incredibly luxurious, personalised vehicles. It also has a taste for the outrageous.In February, it celebrated the Chinese Year of the Dragon with a “Black Dragon China Edition” of its Prombron SUV. It made only 12, and priced them at $8 million.

To prepare for the Year of the Snake, which begins February 10, 2013, Dartz is bringing out the Bentley Continental GT it first revealed in 2010.

The luxury ride may look white, but it is actually sporting a snake skin print vinyl wrap.

