Latvia's Craziest Automaker Covered A Bentley In 'Snake Skin' For The Chinese New Year

Alex Davies
dartz armoured car latvia snake bentley

Photo: Dartz Motorz

Latvian automaker Dartz is well known for making incredibly luxurious, personalised vehicles. It also has a taste for the outrageous.In February, it celebrated the Chinese Year of the Dragon with a “Black Dragon China Edition” of its Prombron SUV. It made only 12, and priced them at $8 million.

To prepare for the Year of the Snake, which begins February 10, 2013, Dartz is bringing out the Bentley Continental GT it first revealed in 2010.

The luxury ride may look white, but it is actually sporting a snake skin print vinyl wrap.

Dartz calls it the Continental GT SS, for snake skin.

From a distance, it just looks white.

But a closer look reveals the snake skin pattern.

The entire exterior is covered.

Including the door handle.

Only the wheels are untouched.

It's a new look for the Bentley wings.

Check out another outrageous vehicle.

