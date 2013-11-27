Latvian Prime Minister Resigns After Supermarket Collapse That Killed 54

RIGA, Latvia (AP) — Latvia’s prime minister has resigned after accepting political responsibility for the collapse of a supermarket roof in the capital that killed 54 people and wounded at least 40 others.

Valdis Dombrovskis was the longest serving prime minister in Latvia’s history.

Police have opened a criminal investigation into the cause of last week’s tragedy. Possible explanations for the disaster include a flawed design, substandard construction materials, and corruption.

Copyright (2013) Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.