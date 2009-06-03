Latvian Blondes Hold March To Lift Nation's Economy (VIDEO)

Original post: This seems a lot more effective than having Ray Lahood go on CNBC talking about the latest rail project or spending $500,000 to repave a parking lot.



In Latvia, the nation’s blondes are marching for the greater good, and it won’t even blow out the long end of the yield curve.

Telegraph: Organisers said they were determined to bring positive energy to their country, expected to see its economy contract by 16 per cent this year.

The parade was part of a “Blonde Weekend” which also featured a blonde golf tournament, a little lady fashion show, an evening ball, and a children’s drawing competition.

“It’s a great time to spend in the parade and contribute to a charity,” said Ieva, one blonde spectator.

“Finally something different, something positive because I’m tired of hearing about the crisis,” said another, 70-year-old Ausma. Read the whole thing >

Update: Stupidly we didn’t even look for a video until a commenter suggested it. Gotta love YouTube. This one features some parade shots, as well as interview (in Latvian). We’re not sure what they’re saying, but our guess is that it has something to do with global reflation.



