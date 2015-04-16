42-year-old journeyman MLB pitcher LaTroy Hawkins has made $47 million in his career

LaTroy Hawkins is a relief pitcher for the Colorado Rockies who has turned an under-the-radar career into nearly $US50 million in career earnings.

Many baseball fans would probably be surprised to know that Hawkins is still pitching in the big leagues at age 42. However, despite never making more than $US4.5 million per year or finishing in the top 10 of any significant pitching category in a single season, MLB’s oldest player has hung around for 21 seasons and his modest salaries, by baseball standards, have added up.

Hawkins will make $US2.25 million this season, which will bring his career earnings to $US47.6 million. However, he will be a free agent after the season and this could finally be the end of the road.

